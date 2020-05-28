UPDATED: Batista, Titus O’Neil, Jey Uso, & Naomi Comment on Death of George Floyd and Racism in America

UPDATE: After some of the previous comments by WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil and former WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista), more WWE Superstars have weighed in on the issue on social media, including Jey Uso, Naomi, and Lacey Evans. You can view their social media posts below.

Jey Uso wrote on Instagram, “Real talk, I never speak on these kind of situations, let alone post it. I’ve had my run-ins with police, SOME good, MOST bad (my experience) but out of all this hate and racism we live in, THIS made me think of my KIDS!!! In America, MY KIDS WILL BE CONSIDERED BLACK!!!! When they are men, will they be facing this same struggle???? As a father, uncle, it scared da F*k outta me!!!!”

Naomi commented on Twitter, “So sick of this happening to our people! On top of that nothing being done about it,” Naomi said. “Something has to be done and many things have to be changed! Rest In Peace #georgefloyd”

ORIGINAL: One of the major stories in the US right now are the riots in Minnesota, which occurred after the death of George Floyd. Floyd died during a recent arrest in which one of the officers had their knee on the back of his neck. All four officers involved were fired, but as this is the latest black man to be killed by police, there are many who want murder charges to be filed.

Both Batista and Titus O’Neil have weighed in on the issue in posts on social media.

Titus O’Neil wrote: “I’m literally sitting in my car looking at pictures of me and my sons and just came to tears. As a black father this shit is frustrating, hurtful, Scary etc, I’ve been able to teach my kids a lot about life but I’m not equipped to teach or tell my kids or other black and brown kids on how to deal with Type of shit OVER AND OVER AGAIN. I doubt very seriously that my Friends, Coworkers, business partners etc that don’t look like me have EVER had to think about half the stuff I do as a Black Parent trying to Raise two Black Men in this country. I doubt they’ve ever had to Have “The Talk” with their children, I doubt they’ll ever Have to tell their children how beautiful and Amazing they are as much as I tell mine, I doubt they’ll have to wonder if their kids will be okay with driving their cars outside of getting into an accident , I doubt they have to go shopping for Body cameras to install in their kids vehicles, I have a lot of doubts, Concerns, Anger, Frustration and Questions….WHAT I DON’T have is ANSWERS and That’s where many Black and Brown people are at today and have been for years. I can’t explain to them that the outrage people have for hurting Dogs and Animals is deafening, yet the outrage for Killing Black Men and women with A Law enforcement Uniform on seems to be addressed as business as usual. I don’t feel like a SuperHero, I don’t have any answers and I do feel hopeless in this situation. #ImNotOkWithThis”

In addition to Titus, Batista posted a lengthy video detailing his reaction, summing it up with the caption: “I’m not OK with this. I recorded this yesterday out of anger and frustration but it didn’t load correctly. I feel like it’s still my responsibility as a human being to post this. I’m sure a lot of people will be able to relate. No comments necessary. Just sending love to my fellow human beings who are also angry and frustrated and not sure where to direct it. ✌🏼#DreamChaser #OneRace”