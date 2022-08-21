Titus O’Neil Believes Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Will Guide WWE Into Another Stratosphere

– While speaking to TMZ, WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking charge in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement. O’Neil also praised Triple H as a “visionary” who has a “great mind” for the wrestling business.

O’Neil stated on Stephanie and Triple H, “I have full confidence that in time Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will continue to guide us into a whole another stratosphere when it comes to sports entertainment.” He continued, “I think he will play to the purist of wrestling fans as well as those that love sports entertainment and combine it with the best of the best.”

O’Neil added on Vince McMahon and Triple H as a leader, “Vince McMahon took a lot of chances… Triple H I’m sure will do the same.” He went on, “We are expanding NXT across the entire UK. That should show you just how much of a visionary Triple H is. You gotta remember, NXT was his baby.”

Following Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE as Chairman & CEO last month, Triple H took over as the head of creative and talent relations for the company. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon became Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.