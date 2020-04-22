WWE News: Titus O’Neil Comments on Charity Donation, Ember Moon on Sonya Deville’s Promo, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Celebrate Earth Day

– WWE has shared a quote from Titus O’Neil regarding his donation alongside Jameis Winston to a Tampa Food Charity. As previously reported, O’Neil and Winston each donated $25,000 to Metropolitan Ministries for meals to families in need during the current pandemic

“I am excited to be able to step up in a big way with Metropolitan Ministries once again to help our community,” O’Neil said in WWE’s article. “With Jameis’ contribution, this impact is even greater, and I’m so proud. These families need the help, and hopefully this will not only fill their refrigerators, but it will lift their spirits to know that we are thinking about them and that we care.”

– WWE posted the following clip from last night’s WWE Backstage, with Ember Moon commenting on Sonya Deville’s promo from last week’s Smackdown:

– Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella celebrated Earth Day with an appearance on The Bump this week as well as a video to the Bellas’ YouTube channel in which they talked about their plan to help plant 50,000 trees: