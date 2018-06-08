Titus O’Neil Comments on Anthony Bourdain’s Passing

– Titus O’Neil has posted to social media reacting to the passing of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who reportedly committed suicide. Bourdain was found in a hotel room in France on Friday morning, having apparently hanged himself. The death is still under investigation.

Bourdain was a known WWE fan, having become one after taking his daughter to a live event in 2014. He appeared in a Raw Fallout last August following SummerSlam with Titus Worldwide.

O’Neil posted to Twitter: