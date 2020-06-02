Titus O’Neil Discusses His Current Role in WWE, Waiting for the Right Storyline Opportunity

– TV Insider recently spoke to WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil, who as noted, is a finalist for the ESPN Muhammed Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. During the interview, O’Neil discussed his charity efforts and where he currently stands with his WWE career. Below are some highlights.

Titus O’Neil on his recent charity efforts: “I just wanted to take ownership and have my efforts focused into one place. We established the Bullard Family Foundation about two years ago, but I’ve been doing work since college. Now it’s about being able to [identify] and apply for grants and partner with the right organizations to continue to make the work greater. [O’Neil has lent support to the breast-cancer organization Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics, among others.] It’s nice when you can speak on the behalf of another organization, but it hits home a little better that it’s my foundation.”

Titus O’Neil on inspiring other WWE Superstars to get involved: “We all have stories and pasts that have led to who we are today. Sometimes we want to go out and share that story, but travel schedules and work schedules might [make us] feel confined to just doing certain things with the company or organization. I remember Sami Zayn calling me on the phone a little over a year ago after he wanted to raise money for Syria. He said, “Do you think I would get in trouble for doing something like this since it’s outside the company?” I said, “No, if anything, the company will embrace it and help you push it. You have to just make sure it’s structured the right way, that the right people are associated with it and that you have a clear message of what you’re trying to do.”

“People like Natalya and Sasha Banks, those are my sisters. I feel like the entire roster, whoever I’ve called upon to help has been there, whether it’s Cesaro, Sheamus, Seth Rollins or Becky Lynch. They do stuff all the time, making videos for kids or something else. They say, “Anytime you need me, let me know,” or if they call on me to do something or need guidance, I’m there. It’s the ultimate level of respect to me, but it’s also another level of responsibility. You don’t need to be holding a WWE title to be presented as a champion. We’re all champions.”

On where he currently stands with his WWE career: “I’m still an active performer. Everybody can’t be on TV at the same time. This business can be cyclical. When the right opportunity comes to present me in a storyline, I’ll be more than happy to accept whatever role they want to put me in. At the end of the day, we’re all entertainers, and I love entertaining. I’m far from retiring. Being a WWE Superstar is not just about wrestling. We are bigger than wrestlers. I’m very confident within the next six months, [fans] are going to see something come to fruition that really shows WWE Superstars are so much more.”