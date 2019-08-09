Titus O’Neil Discusses His New Book And Being A Role Model

– Titus O’Neil spoke to FoxNews about his new book “There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid.” Highlights from the interview are below.

On Being Labeled A “Bad Kid”: Growing up being labeled a bad kid, I was a kid that was obviously in a lot of bad situations and a bad environment, around bad influences and making bad decisions. And so I started becoming a person that felt like, you know, there might be some truth to what these people are saying that I will never graduate from high school or I’ll never go to college, I was too uncoordinated to play sports.

And once I got an opportunity to go to a place called Florida Sheriffs Boys Ranch, all that changed because it was there that a gentleman told me at twelve years old that there is no such thing as a bad kid. And in the midst of me just getting into a fight, you know, getting ready to get sent back home to my family — and I asked him what he meant by that and he told me that: ‘You know I’m not going to give you the answer to that right now because I truly believe in my heart that you’re going to turn things around and you’re going to come up with the answer for yourself.’ And so at this point in my life, I do feel like I have come up with that answer which is you know there is no such thing as a bad kid.

Advice For Children: I think sometimes you know as parents, and I found that even sometimes myself sometimes, I can tell my kids something and it may not register but somebody else tells them and it’s like it’s the gospel. We say the same exact thing but for whatever reason, it resonates. Coming from someone else in a different way. It doesn’t make us a bad parent. It doesn’t make us a person that the family doesn’t trust or whatever it may be it just means that they just connected with my child in a better way than I could.

And so I would express to any parent out there that just try to place them around as many positive influences as possible because you may not be the one that can help them in one way or the other. Although we want to as parents to be our everything for all of our kids. Sometimes we have to come down to the reality of: ‘We don’t know everything’ — and then sometimes our kids may or may not feel comfortable sharing everything with us. And the reality of it is, there is someone out there that they will share it with and they will want their opinion. And we should respect that and honor that as long as it’s coming from a good source.

Being A Role Model: I think the people that follow you, you know they follow you for various reasons. It’s really about your brand and what you put out there on a consistent basis. And if you put out negativity, there are people out there to look for that and want to embrace that and things like that. And for me personally I have this saying that: ‘If they don’t know you personally, don’t take it personal.’

So a lot of these people that are sitting behind these keyboards, you know, I call it Internet thugs. They’re real brave to say whatever they want to say behind a keyboard. And it’s a beautiful feature on all social media platforms, which is called a block button. And I utilized that a lot when I need to, but for the most part, I’ve been having some very positive feedback from everything I’ve done on social media.

Not just with this project, with the book, but everything in general and I think a lot of that has to do with the respect that you gain because of what kind of content you put out on a regular basis. And one thing about bullies, once they know you’ll hit them in the mouth with truth, nine times out of ten, they just try to find somebody else so they can pick on and elicit a response out of or negative response. That’s their goal. I don’t give them that joy.