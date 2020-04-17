wrestling / News

Titus O’Neil Donates $25,000 to Tampa Food Charity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

April 16, 2020
Titus O’Neil is giving back to the city of Tampa amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a $25,000 donation. O’Neil noted today that he and NLF quarterback Jameis Winston have each donated $25,000 to Metro Ministries, which is providing food boxes to families in need during the current pandemic.

The funds will also go to benefit to teachers and staff from the Hillsborough County School District. You can see video of O’Neil and Winston announcing the donations below:

