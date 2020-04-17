wrestling / News
Titus O’Neil Donates $25,000 to Tampa Food Charity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Titus O’Neil is giving back to the city of Tampa amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a $25,000 donation. O’Neil noted today that he and NLF quarterback Jameis Winston have each donated $25,000 to Metro Ministries, which is providing food boxes to families in need during the current pandemic.
The funds will also go to benefit to teachers and staff from the Hillsborough County School District. You can see video of O’Neil and Winston announcing the donations below:
Proud to announce that @NFL QB @Jaboowins and I have donated $50,000 to @MetroMinistries to provide food boxes to @CityofTampa families in need during the #COVID19 crisis. This $25k gift from each of us will also help support @HillsboroughSch Teachers and Staff#FeedItForward pic.twitter.com/SuHkUi9cls
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 16, 2020
WOW! @TitusONeilWWE just announced on Drew Garabo Live that him and @Jaboowins will be donating $50,000 to @MetroMinistries ! Thank you so much! You too can Feed it Forward here: https://t.co/VMJdIltCmg pic.twitter.com/lMMuxUAmv2
— 102.5 The Bone (@1025TheBone) April 16, 2020
Thank you @gregauman https://t.co/OxiRTIyG82
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 16, 2020
THANK YOU @TitusONeilWWE & @Jaboowins for stepping up to support families in need during this crisis! #BeHope #FeedItForward https://t.co/myJqQGrxRu
— Metropolitan Ministries (@MetroMinistries) April 16, 2020
Way to #BeHope! @TitusOneilWWE along with @NFL QB @JabooWins donated 25k each for a total of 50k to help provide food boxes to #TampaBay families in need during the #COVID19 crisis. Thank you! #FeedItForward pic.twitter.com/LPyDA187gc
— Metropolitan Ministries (@MetroMinistries) April 16, 2020
It’s our Honor to help our @CityofTampa Residents in need during this time and year round especially with great partners like @MetroMinistries my Contribution along with my Brother @Jaboowins contribution will help #BeHope in our Hometown ❤️ https://t.co/IbyCYPaPfk
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 16, 2020
