Titus O’Neil Is Not Embarrassed By Slide at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

Titus O’Neil infamously slid under the ring during his entrance at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, but he said he’s not embarrassed by it. In an interview with Fightful, he said he has nothing to embarrassed about.

He said: “No, I’m not. It’s one of those things that, in life, much like in a lot of stuff that happened in my life, I tell people all the time, I fell down and gotten back up so many times. I’m still alive and well to tell the story, and I’m an entertainer at the end of the day. So, I don’t really have anything to be embarrassed about. Got paid a lot of money to fall under the ring and survive. So, I’ve survived and now I’m in the WWE Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award recipient and a WWE Global Ambassador. For all those that wanna laugh, I’m still proud to be a WWE superstar and proud to be able to have this platform to do so many great things.“