WWE News: Titus O’Neil Participating in Kentucky Derby Events, Video of WWE Fans Touring Intrepid Museum Over WM Weekend

– WWE has announced that Titus O’Neil will be involved in the Kentucky Derby weekend this weekend. The company announced that O’Neil will appear at the event on Friday to kick off the event:

Kicking off Kentucky Derby weekend, Raw Superstar Titus O’Neil will call Riders Up for the 145th running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs tomorrow in Louisville, Kentucky.

On Oaks Day, the day before the running of the historic Kentucky Derby this Saturday, Churchill Downs teams with the Norton Cancer Institute and the Derby Divas to raise funds and awareness for breast and ovarian cancer – a cause near and dear to O’Neil’s heart.

“This weekend I get to honor my grandmother in two ways: through her love for all sports and her battle with breast cancer,” O’Neil told WWE.com. “I’m honored to have this opportunity to not only help champion the fight against breast cancer, but to do so within one of the most historic events in all of sports and entertainment.”

The 2019 Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby is among the most prestigious and longstanding traditions in sports. The Longines Kentucky Oaks race is held the Friday before the Kentucky Derby each year and features 3-year-old fillies competing for the race’s signature “lilies for the fillies.”

”We’re thrilled for Titus to call Riders Up at the Kentucky Oaks on Friday,” said Sara Brown Meehan, Lifestyle Communications Director at Churchill Downs. “We’re bringing together the passionate fans of the WWE Universe with the racing fans from around the world who tune in for Derby weekend.”

Titus will also walk the celebrity red carpet at the Kentucky Derby this Saturday.