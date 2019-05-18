Titus O’Neil Addresses Lars Sullivan Personally Apologizing to Him, Thinks This Can be a Teachable Moment

– During this week’s edition of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness, Edge and Christian interviewed WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil, who addressed Lars Sullivan seeking him out and apologizing over his past online derogatory comments. Earlier this week, O’Neil praised Sullivan for seeking him out to apologize on Twitter [More on that HERE]. Below are some highlights from the podcast.

Titus O’Neil on Lars Sullivan: “I know we were not on this subject, but I did tweet about it yesterday with Lars Sullivan and some comments that he made that were oppressive and offensive to several demographics of people. But Lars sought me out, and he sought out other people. I sat with Lars for about 35 minutes in talent relations, just me and him. I saw a man that clearly, No. 1, made mistakes in his choice of words and his mindset and how he expressed himself years before he became a co-worker of mine. People automatically called for him to be fired, called for him to be ostracized, etc., this and that. My thing is No. 1, people change. If that’s who he really is, then yeah, he has no place in any profession, whether it be professional wrestling or whatever. He has no place — he doesn’t deserve to live a life of luxury or live a life of grace if he chooses to be that person. But I looked at a man that was humbled, very apologetic, very — really very misguided, as well. We dwelled and talked about some things. Not to say there’s ever an excuse, but until you know somebody’s story and until you know somebody personally, you can’t take it personal and you can’t come up with your own conclusions because there is a conclusion and there is a reason why people get to a certain point and do certain things.”

O’Neil on his belief that this is a teachable moment: “I believe in my heart that this situation with Lars will be a teachable moment for everybody from all walks of life. I think, you know, and I’m willing to put my name on this situation just going with my gut and my heart simply because of how he came to me as a man and how he came to other people as a man and said, ‘Look, man, I don’t have any answers. I don’t have any excuses. I just want to be a better human being,’ you know? As a man, to sit down with another man in that circumstance, you have my upmost respect because he could have easily evaded me. He could have easily let the company deal with it, whatever way they were going to deal with it and not said a word. And he chose to go a different route. I am hoping that my gut is right. I’m going to do my best to help him not get past this, but actually learn from it. Learn why what he said was offensive to people of color and people of certain sexual orientation, and the list goes on and on. But I also want him to utilize this opportunity to grow other people around him, maybe people he grew up with, maybe his dad, you know, mom and dad, brothers, whatever. Everybody can learn from this based on how he responds to it.”

O’Neil on how no one is perfect: “With guidance, I feel it’s going to be a very positive outcome. For everybody out there, I know that this is a podcast that we’re talking about me and things that I’ve done. But when it comes to people making mistakes, people making bad judgment calls, not one person on this earth is perfect, including myself. And I start with myself. I’m not a perfect dad, I just try to be the best dad that I can possibly be. I’m not a perfect human being all the time. I try my best on a daily basis to do so. And one way or another, I may offend someone by something I say or do, but I know that my heart is pure and that my mindset when it comes to dealing with people is everybody deserves an opportunity. If that’s not who he is now, then let him have the opportunity and take the opportunity to show that because most of the people that are making comments aren’t nowhere near as brave to say what they say or interpret what they interpret away from those keyboards.”

