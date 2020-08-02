Titus O’Neil Recognized By The NHL As Part of ‘We Skate for Black Lives’ Campaign

Titus O’Neil took to Instagram to say he is honored to be recognized as a Community Hero by the NHL during the Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Qualifiers opener as part of their “We Skate For Black Lives” campaign. O’Neil was listed as a “social justice fighter” for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“‪I’m Humbled and Honored that I was recognized tonight as a Community Hero by the @NHL during the #Stanleycupqualifiers opener! This was done in conjunction with their support #WeSkateForBlackLives campaign ❤️ #WINNING”