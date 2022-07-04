Titus O’Neil On Advocating For the LGBTQIA+ Community, Adopting a Gay Daughter

Titus O’Neil has been a big advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, and he recently talked about his work in that capacity and adopting a daughter who’s gay. O’Neil spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On advocating for the queer community: “I have always been an advocate for those in the lesbian and gay community because people in my family were persecuted by my own family members for being gay or lesbian. That I still have a very strong distaste for and haven’t spoken to a lot of them since. We have to take a closer look at being greater human beings and those great human beings have very significant differences, but our differences shouldn’t divide us. Should help us understand from a different perspective.”

On adopting a daughter who’s openly gay: “I have a daughter who I just adopted. She’s 16-year-old and she’s openly gay. One person asked me, ‘How does it feel to have a gay daughter?’ ‘Well how does it feel to have a straight son, that’s an a**hole?’ I’ve known her since she was seven or eight years old. I adopted her because she’s a great human being. She deserves a dad. What her sexual preference is, I’m not there to damn her or demean her for what she chooses to live out.”