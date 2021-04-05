Titus O’Neil On Getting Warrior Award: ‘I’m Someone Who Just Wants To Do The Work’

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Titus O’Neil spoke about getting the Warrior Award as part of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this year, which airs tomorrow on Peacock. Here are highlights:

On making Tampa a better place: “Everybody knows that I’m someone who just wants to do the work. I don’t care who I need to work with, as long as the work is done, as long as people’s lives are changed, that environments have been made better — whether it be a school environment or health environment, whatever it may be. I’m about change, real transformational change, not transactional change.”

On donations to his foundation: “I’m in a position to kind of connect folks that already are either joining the work or want to do more. Some people don’t want to donate to large organizations because they don’t know where the money is going. With our foundation, they don’t have any question where the money’s going, I don’t have any overhead. I have one staff member that’s paid and so they can look at my books any day of the week that they want and they see 98 percent of the funds that we bring in and the resources we’re bringing in go right back out into the community. And that’s a great position to be in.”

On getting the Warrior award: “This first is so much bigger because it means that I impacted a lot of people’s lives, both inside our locker room, our company, but most importantly outside with our fans and our supporters and our partners. This award is right up there with being nominated with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award from ESPN. This has been one of those awards that really is about character. It’s about leaders. It’s about people that see you as a great human being.”