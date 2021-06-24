Titus O’Neil On His Reaction To Hulk Hogan Getting Booed At Wrestlemania

In an interview with DAZN, Titus O’Neil spoke about Hulk Hogan getting boos from the crowd at Wrestlemania 37, when the two were co-hosts for the event. Here are highlights:

On being a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: “I appreciate the vote of confidence. I think that every last one of us has done some extraordinary work. This is the second year in a row that I’ve been named a finalist. Not many people can say that. That in itself shows that the work that not only those guys are doing but what I’m doing is consistent. I’m really looking forward to seeing what the outcome is. But at the end of the day, the work is still continuing just like I did last year, even though I came up short of being the big prize winner. I think we all were great prize winners because our platforms were given an opportunity to be shown in a way in which sports and entertainment sometimes, I think, people take for granted. The work that so many athletes and entertainers put in behind closed doors and the significance that they make in their respective communities.”

On what his kids think of his wrestling career: “They love their dad, and dad loves them. I know without a shadow of a doubt that neither one of my kids want to be in the wrestling business. But they play sports. My oldest son is a heavily recruited high school athlete, and right now, he’s been going on college visits throughout the summer. My younger son will be in that same position. He’s a sophomore now but [with] great upside. Our whole thing in our family is just to be our best. I’ve never forced my kids to play sports. Quitting is not an option. If you try a sport and the team sucks, and the coach is not that good, you just finish out the season and then try to look and reevaluate that in the year. As a father, sometimes it comes short because we look at our kids, and you should do it like this, you need to do it like that, and sometimes it’s like you got to let them find their own way. They got to fall, and sometimes they got to stumble but just be there to kind of help them and don’t let them fall to the point they’re going to kill themselves before to the point where they might get hurt. But that’s a valuable life lesson. I always encourage every father, whether you’re a single dad or married or whatever. That’s the greatest title I’ve ever had in my life. I would love to be the Universal champion. I would love to be the World champion. But being a father is the greatest title that I’ll ever hold, and it’s the one that I cherish the most.”

On working with Hulk Hogan: “We spoke a little bit after I got upset about the apology. We had a private conversation. But at the end of the day, I’m not one to be able to cast judgment on anyone. I looked at the opportunity to host WrestleMania in my hometown, where I’m literally the unofficial Mayor here in Tampa. To do it with a guy that essentially put WrestleMania on the map, I looked at it as a business decision that was made. Vince McMahon runs this company, and everyone else that is associated knows that. I have a very special relationship with Vince. I don’t think that there was ever a moment where he felt like this was something that would put me in an uncomfortable position. Because it really wasn’t. I know who I am. I know what I represent. Even after hosting, to be honest with you, it was very pleasant to work with him. We had some stuff that he allowed me to change up, and we worked very well off of each other. I didn’t expect the reaction that he got. I didn’t expect the reaction that he received. I expected a little bit here and there, but nowhere near where it was. But at the end of the day, to Hulk’s credit, he took it with pride, and the show went on. A lot of people on social media said hats off to you, man, for working and being professional and working with Hulk and that they we know what you said in public. I meant everything that I wrote. But at the end of the day, I don’t harbor any hard feelings against anybody. I think that’s his cross to bear. My job is to be professional and make the best product possible for whatever I’m giving. I think we did that. I had a lot of fun. We dressed up as pirates. It was very hot, but it was fun. I got a chance to do it at home, and I will do it ten times out of 10 alongside Hulk Hogan if asked if I had the opportunity.”