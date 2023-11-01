Titus O’Neil On Who He Would Want As Members For a New Titus Worldwide

Titus O’Neil says that if he could start up Titus Worldwide again he’d have Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, And Jade Cargill among others in the group. O’Neil formed the stable in WWE in 2017 with Apollo Crews, Dana Brooke, and Akira Tozawa to new heights. During a conversation with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert, he was asked who he would put in a current version of the group.

“Chad Gable has his own thing with Alpha Academy, but I would definitely bring Tozawa back,” O’Neil said. “That dude is so entertaining, ridiculously entertaining. If I had to get a female superstar, I’d like to get Jade [Jade Cargill] as part of Titus Worldwide.”

He continued, “Another male, probably Carmelo Hayes. I really really like him. I think he’s going to be a big star in our business. Great personality. I’d probably throw Trick Williams in there too just because, even though he went to South Carolina, and Gators and South Carolina…I can prove on national TV that Gators and Gamecocks can work together in a non-competitive way and put out a good product.”