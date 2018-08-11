Titus O’Neil Looking to Open a Free Public School

– WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil revealed on his Instagram account about moving forward with plans to start a free public school. You can check out his Instagram post below:

“Just finished up a Phone convo w/my Bullard Family Foundation and @HillsboroughSch folks with hopes of moving forward with plans to start a PUBLIC school similar to @KingJames (ThxU)which will provide Free Tuition,Uniforms,Transportation,Food Pantry,Adult Ed Services and more!! When you take the Limits off the Possible it opens a Highway to the POSSIBILITIES 😎 I’m just an Ordinary Guy, With an EXTRAORDINARY VISION to duplicate the Love and Efforts that were used to get me to where I am today as a MAN!!”