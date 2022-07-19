Titus O’Neil Opens WWE Raw, Says WWE Is a ‘Safe Space’

Titus O’Neil appeared to kick off tonight’s WWE Raw, declaring that the company is a safe haven for people of all walks of life. The WWE star and Global Ambassador for the company appeared at the opening of the show to deliver a promo, talking about how being named Global Ambassador and his role is to make sure to spread goodwill all over the world. He highlighted the support the company gives to families and communities, then said that WWE is a safe space where they don’t discuss religion or politics.

He added that WWE is a safe haven regardless of race, economic status, or nationality and that they’re all there to have a good time before welcoming everyone to Raw.

O’Neil’s appearance is his first on-screen appearance since he co-guest hosted WrestleMania 37 with Hulk Hogan. You can see a couple of clips from the segment below.