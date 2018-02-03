Titus O’Neil Discusses Apollo Crews Possibly Becoming a World Champion, Making Moments for the Fans, and Creating Opportunities in WWE

– Busted Open Radio recently interviewed WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil. Below are some highlights and a video of the interview from the show (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

His thoughts on Apollo Crews and if he can become WWE champion: “Absolutely. I think Apollo has everything. Athletically, I think he’s one of the most athletic guys on the roster, but as he knows, athleticism alone is not going to take you to the top. It definitely takes charisma and character development, and I feel like that’s what he’s being given with this opportunity in Titus Worldwide. It’s giving him a chance to open up more, not just come out, smile, look good and do cool moves.”

Titus O’Neil on making moments for the fans: “This is about storytelling and being able to get characters over. This business – for the ones who have been very successful in it – aren’t always the best wrestlers or best athletes, they are the ones who can tell a story and keep the audience captivated or entertained, in some type of way. It’s the beauty of what we do on a week in and week out basis, it’s great to go out and have a great match, but as Kurt Angle said in his Hall of Fame speech, some of the most fun he had was pouring milk all over himself and that’s one of [his] most memorable moments.”

Titus O’Neil on creating opportunities in WWE: “He’s more excited about doing stuff on social media, outside of the ring, making sure we find the WWE.com people every chance we get. Having press conferences with Titus Worldwide. It’s one of those things where he slowly, but surely got into that, because I’m big into that. I’m like, ‘Hey, if we’re not on the show, let’s try to find something to do.'”