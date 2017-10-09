wrestling / News

WWE News: Titus O’Neil Tweets About Pippa Mann, WWE Stock Update, Eve Torres Video

October 9, 2017 | Posted by Ashish
Eve Torres

– Titus O’Neil tweeted today about bringing race car driver Pippa Mann RAW tonight.

– WWE stock closed at $23.46 today, down 0.21% today. The high was $23.64, the low was $23.34.

– Here are WWE and NBCUniversal’s latest Hispanic Heritage Month videos which look at former WWE Diva Eve Torres and sportscaster Andres Cantor.

