wrestling / News
WWE News: Titus O’Neil Tweets About Pippa Mann, WWE Stock Update, Eve Torres Video
October 9, 2017 | Posted by
– Titus O’Neil tweeted today about bringing race car driver Pippa Mann RAW tonight.
Bringing my friend @PippaMann &family to her 1st @WWE #Raw 2nite.She's a hell of an @IndyCar Driver&Fellow @SusanGKomen Supporter&Partner❤️🌎 pic.twitter.com/NFzR79Z1js
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) October 9, 2017
– WWE stock closed at $23.46 today, down 0.21% today. The high was $23.64, the low was $23.34.
– Here are WWE and NBCUniversal’s latest Hispanic Heritage Month videos which look at former WWE Diva Eve Torres and sportscaster Andres Cantor.