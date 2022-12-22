Titus O’Neil Praises Fellow WWE Stars For Charity Work

During an appearance on yesterday’s episode of The Bump (via Wrestling Inc), Titus O’Neil praised his fellow WWE superstars for their work with charities, singling out Sami Zayn and Bayley in particular.

He said: “Every year that I’ve been with the company we seemingly shine brighter,” he said. “I think it’s because it’s just been embraced by so many of our WWE Superstars and realizing their ability to really make positive change, both inside and outside of the ring. We are heroes to many and an inspiration to so many, and we can put out positive messages, whether it be on social media or through our Be A Star rallies,” O’Neil said. “You’ve got folks like Sami Zayn who is doing amazing work with his charity, Bayley has done her holiday event for the last couple of years. People utilizing their resources and their platform to go out and change the world, that’s what we have the ability to do in the WWE.“