Titus O’Neil Says Batista Is Concerned About His Match With Triple H Tomorrow

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Titus O’Neil said that Batista is worried that he’ll be rusty when he takes on Triple H in a No Holds Barred match at Wrestlemania tomorrow. Here are highlights:

On how Batista’s feeling: “I know he’s definitely excited but extremely nervous at the same time. He hasn’t been in the ring in five years. He was a little concerned about being rusty. But he’s in there with a professional like Triple H and they’ve gone to battle several times before. It is definitely on the grandest stage of them all, but he’s competed at this level on numerous occasions, and I think once he gets over the pre-match jitters and they get into the action, I think it’s going to be one hell of a fight. He’s definitely going in to try and end the career of Triple H.”

On the “give me what I want” promo: “It was what it was. I joke with him about it a little bit. I’ll send him a text and ask him, ‘What do you really want?’ It’s funny because we’re in an era in which everything you do on television can be meme’d, cloned, put a remix to and everything else, so he’s gotten a little bit of the Titus O’Neil Treatment with that one after the Titus World-slide.”

