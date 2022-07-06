Titus O’Neil Says He’s Proud of Who Fred Rosser Has Become

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Titus O’Neil spoke about the success of Fred Rosser and said he was “extremely proud” of him. He’s not only proud of Rosser’s success in wrestling but his “evolution as a human being.”

He said: “I still talk to Darren and stay in constant communication with him. We actually were just in a group text message on Monday with a mutual friend. He went from being this guy that didn’t want to really talk in front of the camera to now, being an advocate and being an adversary to so many different causes. He’s a wonderful human being, a great competitor in the ring, an even greater person outside of it, so to see his success and for him to be a part of my family away from WWE is very special.“