Various News: Titus O’Neil Shows Support For New Day’s Statement on Hulk Hogan, Becky Lynch & Xavier Woods Attending Rocket League Party, ROH Glory by Honor Ticket Info

July 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Titus O'Neil

– Titus O’Neil posted the following on Twitter, showing support for New Day’s statement on Hulk Hogan’s reinstatement to the WWE Hall of Fame…

– Becky Lynch and Xavier Woods will be appearing at WWE sponsor The Rocket League’s third birthday party tomorrow.

– Ring of Honor will present the 2018 Glory by Honor event in Baltimore, Maryland at the UMBC Event Center on Saturday, October 13th. Tickets for the event in Baltimore go on sale this morning for ROH Honor Club members and Friday for the general public.

