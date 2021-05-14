Titus O’Neil Was Surprised Hulk Hogan Got Booed As Much As He Was at WrestleMania 37

Titus O’Neil was right next to Hulk Hogan when he got booed as they hosted WrestleMania 37, and the level to which Hogan got booed surprised him. The two co-hosted the two-night PPV and when they first came out, Hogan was greeted with some serious boos from the Tampa, Florida crowd.

O’Neil, who had a visible reaction to the boos, was asked about the whole incident by Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio. O’Neil acknowledged that he was taken aback by the reaction.

“It really caught me by surprise,” he said (per Fightful). “I didn’t expect, I expected some boos, but I didn’t expect it to be at that level. To Hulk’s credit, he took it in stride and kept going. It was definitely different.”