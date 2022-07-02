Titus O’Neil Says He’s Talking With WWE About a Possible In-Ring Return

Titus O’Neil isn’t done in the ring yet, noting that he’s been talking with WWE about a return to wrestling. O’Neil spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and noted that he has been discussing a potential return to the ring, though he is currently fully focused on his goodwill work for the company.

“We’re are talking about some things,” O’Neil said. “I won’t say how soon but it’ll definitely happen at the right time. But I’m very, very committed to continuing to be the best Global Ambassador that I can possibly be. Every situation that I’ve ever been placed in, in WWE, I’ve always strived to make the best of it. This is the most important role that I’ll ever have in the company, regardless of when I come back to the ring and win a title or win two titles or whatever it may be, I’m already in the history books as a Hall of Famer as a Warrior Award recipient and will continue to be celebrated for being significant.

He continued, “Success, I’ve already done that 10,000 times over but I want to continue to remain significant and be able to leave a lasting impression on each and every individual that I touch, whether it be interviewees or children or families or co-workers, just continuing to be that positive person to be around that hopefully empowers them to want to go out and do something amazing.”

O’Neil said back in March that he was rehabbing a knee injury and wasn’t retired from competition yet. His last match in WWE was a loss to Bobby Lashley in November of 2020.