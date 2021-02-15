Titus O’Neil Surprises Tampa Resident With Home Makeover & New Car

WWE superstar Titus O’Neil (aka Thaddeus Bullard) recently delivered a special Valentine’s Day present to a 75-year-old Tampa resident. WFLA did a feature on O’Neil, who gifted Yvonne McCoy both a home makeover and new car.

O’Neil had met McCoy and her granddaughter at his Joy of Giving event during the holidays and delivered food to McCoy’s house for the Bullard Family Foundation’s Thanksgiving Food Distribution.

After learning of McCoy raising her grandaughter and having her son and grandson also living in her home, O’Neil decided to give two huge gifts to help her out.

“I’m in this position because people invested in me when they had nothing to gain in return,” O’Neil told WFLA.

You can watch the video feature below.