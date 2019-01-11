Various News: Titus O’Neil Teases Movie Role With Batista, R-Truth and Carmella Help IT at WWE HQ, and Jesse Ventura Set for The Big Event

– WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil posted a tweet earlier today stating that he is heading to Los Angeles to “make some Hollywood moves.” Also, he said he would see actor and former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (Batista) soon. You can check out Titus O’Neil’s tweet below. As previously reported, Batista recently joined the cast of the planned cinematic reboot of Dune for Legendary Pictures.

Off to Los Angeles to make some HOLLYWOOD MOVES 😊 See you soon @DaveBautista 👍🏾 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 11, 2019

– As previously reported, Carmella and R-Truth visited WWE HQ after winning the Mixed Match Challenge. WWE released a video of the duo helping out the IT desk during their visit to WWE HQ. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura is set to make his first wrestling convention appearance at The Big Event. The convention is scheduled for Saturday, March 9 in Queens, New York. Other guests scheduled for the convention are Layal, Al Snow, and Randy Couture.