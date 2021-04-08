wrestling / News
Titus O’Neil Says Warrior Award ‘Came Out of Left Field,’ Talks Hosting WrestleMania 37
Titus O’Neil was as surprised as everyone that he was the Warrior Award recipient for the 2020 Hall of Fame class. O’Neil spoke with DAE on Demand for a new interview about receiving the award for his charity work and his co-hosting role alongside Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 37. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
On being named the 2020 Warrior Award nominee: “It definitely came out of left field. Once I knew that I was getting it a few weeks ago, it definitely was a surreal thing based on the fact that…I hear a lot of people say, ‘Thanks so much for what you do in Tampa,’ but to be recognized as a global ambassador for the stuff that I do outside of Tampa with WWE and outside was a humbling surprise.”
On his hosting role at WrestleMania: “You’ll see a lot of Titus O’Neil everywhere, inside the ring and outside. I’m the host of WrestleMania 37, so I’ll get a lot of TV time throughout both nights and who knows, I might have to mix it up a little bit. I’ve been training and working out. I’ve been ready for whatever. In the world of WWE, we say that you never know and that’s a true story. Much like the Warrior Award, I never knew that I’d be going into the WWE Hall of Fame as the Warrior Award recipient, the first WWE Superstar to get the award and honor. A huge accomplishment.”
