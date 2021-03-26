Titus O’Neil On Hosting WrestleMania 37 With Hulk Hogan, Juggling Multiple Roles As WWE Superstar

In a recent interview on 620 WDAE, Titus O’Neil discussed being named a host of WrestleMania 37, juggling multiple roles in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Titus O’Neil on being named one of the hosts of WrestleMania 37: “I like to equate it as being the host of the Oscars or Grammys. You’re kind of directing the ship. At the end of the day, it’s a very prominent position to be in. You have to perform just like everyone else. They’re expecting you to keep the crowd engaged and keep the crowd hyped, transition the stories that are going on throughout both nights. It’s an amazing honor. Being able to be in front of a live audience for the first time in over a year is definitely going to be a refreshing moment for every WWE superstar and every fan in attendance.”

On where things stand with his in-ring career and juggling multiple roles within WWE: “I’ll hopefully get back into the ring with the right storyline. I like to tell people all the time, it’s not just about the wrestling. We aren’t called wrestlers for a reason. We’re called WWE superstars because there’s so much more that we do. I embrace every single role and part that I have inside or outside the company. You can be on top and be the champ one minute, the next minute you could not be on TV for a few months. What are you going to do in between that, and how are you going to be an asset to the company? I’ve proven over 12 years that I’m more than just a wrestler, and I’m a WWE superstar that can do more. That’s one of the reasons the decision was made to have me host WrestleMania with an iconic figure in WWE history in Hulk Hogan.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 620 WDAE with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.