Titus O’Neil Says WWE NIL Is ‘Huge’ For College Athletes

Titus O’Neil is a big believer in the WWE NIL program, saying that’s a “huge game-changer” for collegiate students. O’Neil recently spoke with Fightful for a new interview and praised the program, which launched in December of 2021 and has provided a pipeline for college athletes to make it into WWE.

“It’s a huge game-changer,” O’Neil said. “Obviously, WWE tries to make sure that we’re at the forefront of a lot of things, and I’ve met several people that are in the NIL space, and they strongly consider ours to be one of the best NIL programs. So, these athletes that are being signed to these NIL deals with WWE have a wonderful opportunity to expand their brands while they’re in college, but also, too, become a part of the WWE family a lot earlier and understand what it means to be a WWE superstar.”

He continued, “For all the athletes out there, whether you’re an aspiring WWE superstar or not, understand that NIL is a commitment that’s being made by both sides. Honor that commitment. I know that we, as a company, are gonna honor every last one of our NIL commitments, and hopefully make sure that we can bring them into the family and keep them in the family.”

WWE has signed 46 members to the NIL program to date, including Gable Steveson.