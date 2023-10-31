Titus O’Neil Explains His Perspective on WWE as a Safe Space

In a recent Fightful interview, Titus O’Neil shared his thoughts about his opening statements at WWE Raw in 2022 after the McMahon scandal had come to light. O’Neil explained that he hoped to create a moment of welcoming, reassurance, and safety for the audience that evening in the wake of the allegations against McMahon. You can find a highlight from O’Neil on the topic and watch the full interview video below.

On his intent with his address on Raw: “I think there was a good moment to make a moment. In this business, it’s about moments. Some moments are more long-lived than others. Obviously, my World Slide at the Greatest Royal Rumble is a moment that will last in the long-standing history of the Royal Rumble and be replayed on a consistent basis. At that point, for that night, that was something that I’m almost confident that Vince wanted to convey to people, ‘this is a safe space, this is a place where all people are welcome and we go out to entertain people, not Republicans, not Democrats, not Muslims, not Christians, we entertain everybody.’ For so much of the mentality of people that think wrestling is barbaric and that we’re a bunch of crazy people running around and fake fighting, we’re human beings who all believe we have an opportunity to help change people’s lives through what we do inside the ring, but more importantly, what we do outside the ring. When we can take things and parts of our character, who are truly our character, which on that particular night of Monday Night Raw, I do that all the time. I speak at various events at colleges and universities, business meetings, and my message is very consistent: love and respect everybody you come in contact with, you might not agree with them, you might not like them, but you love them and respect them. Don’t use the word ‘can’t’ around me. I was told my entire life what I can’t do, what I won’t do, and it’s all been proven to be a lie. Also, I’m a believer in God. The Bible says we can do all things through Christ and I can’t tell people that I believe in God and not live on the principles and morals of what that book says. The last thing, do your best. Your best might be 30% one day or 80% the next day, but as long it’s your best, you or anyone else can never be disappointed. It’s when we don’t give our best that we can look at ourselves and know that we could have studied harder or worked harder or did our assignment to the better part of our abilities. The results show that. I want to be at the forefront of positivity and big community every chance that I get. That particular night, I was graced with that opportunity. While some may feel a certain way about it, I feel very good about it and I know that a lot of people did because what I said, I meant it, and I believe it, and I know it to be true.”