Titus O’Neil On WWE’s Work With Feeding America Network, How People Can Get Involved

Titus O’Neil has been a big part of WWE’s charity work as a Global Ambassador, and he recently discussed WWE’s involvement in the Feeding America Network. O’Neil spoke with Fightful for a new interview talking about the company’s community work and how people can get involved in their own communities. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE getting involved with the Feeding America Network: “Three Square is part of the Feeding America Network. My first introduction to them was last year during SummerSlam. We had an opportunity to come and honor them as a Community Champion doing our showcase. This is the best place for us to amplify their messaging and the messaging of many others in regards to food insecurity. One out of six Las Vegas natives are food insecure. So being able to come here and also bring attention to what they do here on a consistent basis.

“It’s a beautiful building, built with love. A lot of great corporate sponsors that support this place and a lot of great human beings that are in here every single day. We’re here for Money in the Bank weekend. We were here for SummerSlam last year. I’m pretty frequent out here now that I have a production studio out here as well. So being able to pick up the phone and call Brian and say, ‘Hey, I want to come see what I can do to help you guys,’ is a great plus. I think every WWE superstar on our roster understands not only community, but also understands being in need. Most of us came from destitute situations. To have the opportunity to be the ones that orchestrate and help people get to more self sufficiency is a really great honor.”

On how people can get involved: “I always tell people to find something you’re passionate about at home. It could be something that you may even see on social media from a distance and say, ‘Hey, there’s gotta be some organization I can partner with here at home that I can help amplify their message—volunteer or donate money to.’ Very respective of the fact people can do whatever they want to do with their time, talent and resources, but I always tell folks it has to start at home. It has to start in your hometown. For me, it starts with my family. I can’t go out and bless the world and my kids feel empty. My two sons and my daughter have always been priority number one. But they also have been recipients of the love and the dignity that people from all walks of life has put in me and put in them and now they’re going out and doing amazing things. My oldest son is at UCF now, TJ, first thing he does is partner with Be The Match, looking to help kids that suffer single cell disease, went and bought a bunch of stuff for a kid that loved Spider-Man and spent some time with him at the hospital. Wasn’t something I told him to do, wasn’t something his coaches told him to do. Somebody reached out to him on social media, told him about the story, and he chose to go and do it. Him and my youngest son Titus and then my daughter [Leah].

“Couldn’t be more prouder of them and the human beings that they are. Them being the youth of tomorrow, I would say everyone out there— don’t limit your kids impact. Because my life has been changed by kids that were seven / eight / nine years old that had to battle cancer and they beat it. Unfortunately there were a few that didn’t. But what they did in their respective communities to bring people together that would traditionally normally not be together. I think the fortunate part of tragedy and trauma is that sometimes people are made more aware of how fortunate we are and then the unfortunate part is that sometimes those folks that should be bringing those folks together—whether it be the political leader or the adults—they stymie what the youth of tomorrow are able to do because of their fixed thought process or ingrained hatred or whatever it might be that prevents them from being good human beings.”