Titus O’Neil’s New Book Hits Stores Today

– Titus O’Neil’s new book “There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I went from Stereotype to Prototype” is out today.

From WWE:

Titus O’Neil’s new book available now

“There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I went from Stereotype to Prototype” by WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil is out now!

“There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid” is an inspirational, inside look at O’Neil’s journey from his turbulent childhood years to his current success as an accomplished WWE Superstar, philanthropist and entertainer.

As a child, O’Neil was repeatedly dismissed as a “bad kid,” and by the time he was a teenager, he had internalized those negative labels. He owes his change of outlook on life to an adult that told him, “there is no such thing as a bad kid.” It was then that he began to believe in himself and in his ability to change his story. O’Neil went on to become a high school All-American, student body Vice President at the University of Florida, and the first college graduate in his immediate family.

“Being in WWE provides me a global platform to impact lives in a positive way, but it doesn’t take a Superstar to make a difference,” said O’Neil. “This is the story of how one conversation changed my life, how I transformed a personal tragedy into my own triumph, and how we can all challenge ourselves and others to do a little bit better.”

O’Neil’s remarkable personal story will motivate and teach adults how to foster a positive environment and better guide disadvantaged children in a way that will lead to a healthier sense of self worth. The book is also an opportunity to reach a wider audience, with the aim of helping children see their own worth and potential.

The book is published by ECW Press, in partnership with WWE. Get your copy today on Amazon.