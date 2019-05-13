TJ Perkins On Vince McMahon Being Like a ‘Father Figure’, John Oliver Controversy

— TJ Perkins aka TJP spoke with WrestlingInc on their WINCLY podcast about his time in WWE. Just a few months after his release, he opened up about his experiences working with Vince McMahon and the recent trend of frustrated WWE superstars making their grievances public.

What working with Vince was like: “For me, it was always a lot of fun and was fulfilling. He really is like a father figure to everybody and he’s really more of a normal dude. I can’t stress it enough how normal of a guy he is. I think people are more just scared of his door than anything else. He’s soft spoken and listens really well and cares about your ideas.”

“He was always amazing to work with as far as that goes. And he’s really smart as I learned a lot being able to work with him. When I would have stuff he would like or didn’t like, I would learn something new about why that was the case. It made me a better way person in this game by being able to have that interaction.”

On why his WWE run petered out: “I think it’s really just a question of volume as they have so many items in the cupboard. If you have so many players on the roster, there’s only so many positions and so many games to play… I’ve never believed in faulting someone in that position because it’s not my team, money or investments. What they want to go with is what they want to go with.”

On John Oliver’s comments about how WWE classifies it’s performers: “The labels kind of skew people’s perception of it. If you take away labels, you have to look at it as a business. Is that the ecosystem that all of this exists in? Then maybe that’s the case. Would it be better if we could be taken care of better or considered in a different way? Sure, of course. But all I know is that I’ve existed in much worse environments and did okay. I’ve done a lot worse for a lot less. In some cases, I’ve been taken care of better and it wasn’t exactly paradise.”