TJ Perkins Expects to Make More on the Indies This Year Than He Would in WWE, Shares His Thoughts on Possibly Going to AEW

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar TJ Perkins for its WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

On learning how to be a wrestler all over again: “It’s funny. I’m learning how to be a wrestler all over again [laughs] because I had a little bit of time a few years ago before I started with WWE, but other than that it’s been 11 years since I wasn’t under contract somewhere. I’ve been doing this 21 years and I’ve never seen the independents look so bright and broad-reaching and have such cool stuff to do now. So, it’s exciting.”

TJ Perkins on how much money he will make on the indies: “I’m not really a big fan of “me” so it’s hard to place a value on myself a lot of times. But I was pleasantly surprised at the amount of stuff there is to do. In half a year alone, I’m probably gonna more than double what I would have otherwise made if I would have stayed [in WWE].”

Perkins on becoming a freelancer in wrestling: “The freelance side of wrestling now is becoming standardized so people know what they can do and start checking off all the boxes…I’m looking forward to the rest of the year more so than maybe any year I’ve ever had over the last 21 years.”

Perkins on how you have to be motivated: “Everybody is different because when you think about it on paper, it seems like an obvious point of contention. But it’s really a question of peace of mind… Not everybody wants to, I guess, be like The Rock where you’re always on your phone, working on something or meeting somebody. You’re your own boss so the skies the limit, but it’s a lot of work. So, if you’re not motivated and that doesn’t excite you, then for some people that’s a burden.”

his thoughts on AEW: “I’ve known Nick and Matt for so long. We came from the same area and I remember when they were running their own show in their own town. I think I was even their champion at that time. So Nick and Matt, everyone loves reunions so we should do a nostalgia thing!”

“It’s like wrestling getting WCW back. It’s a banner that a lot of people want to be a part of and they’re gonna do a lot of good stuff. It’s gonna be really exciting. I just think people need to be patient about the timelines because it’s a big endeavor. It’s gonna be like a year before you get to see what their next level is gonna be.”

TJ Perkins on possibly going to AEW: “I’ve talked to them a little bit – not necessarily coming in in that fashion. But maybe that will be something down the road. But I wouldn’t be able to land anywhere for a while because I have 50-60 appearances between May and October. Even if anybody wanted me to wrestle somewhere in that capacity, I don’t have the time. We’ll see maybe in 6-8 months what happens. The next six months or so, I kinda have my own tour set up. So I’m gonna enjoy my freedom a little bit and go some places that I wanted to go and do the things I wanted to do. We’ll see how it goes.”