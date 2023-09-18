TJ Wilson Praises Angelo Dawkins’ Work Ethic, Says He’s a Leader

TJ Wilson recently took some time to praise Angelo Dawkins, talking about the Street Profits member’s work ethic and more. Wilson spoke about Dawkins during his appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, noting that Dawkins is a leader who “puts in the work” both for himself and others.

“He has put so much work in, and I will never take any credit for anybody’s hard work,” Wilson said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “He has put in so much hard work, and it’s a great energy to be around. Not only does he put in the work for himself, but when he’s there, he keeps the energy really high for everybody else. He’s a leader. He’s absolutely a leader, and he just continues to prove that week after week.”

He continued, “He’ll be on the road, he’ll be on the live events. He’ll be at TV, and then he’ll still come to my ring, which is a 20-minute drive from my house, but it’s at least 90 minutes from his house and then back. He’s coming every time, man.”