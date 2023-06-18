TJ Wilson Says He’s Bonded With Other Stars Who Had Neck Injuries

TJ Wilson is retired from the ring due to his 2015 neck injury, and he says he bonded with other wrestlers who had similar injuries. Wilson appeared on McGuire On Wrestling and talked about how he has become friends with Edge and Steve Austin, both of whom also suffered serious neck injuries that kept them out of the ring for years.

“When you enter that very exclusive club we kind of all come together,” Kidd said (per Wrestling Inc). “When I got hurt one of the first people to reach out was Edge and we had a great talk and another guy and he’s become, I would consider him a friend, is Steve Austin. These are people that reached out when I hurt my neck.”

Wilson noted that he is about to do the same to Braun Strowman, who recently underwent a level one fusion on his C4 and C5 vertebrae, noting, “I am actually going to text Braun and just see how he’s doing.”