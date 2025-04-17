Various News: TJ Wilson Meets Up With Chris Bey, Naomi Gives Shout Out to Athena and Mercedes Mone, MJF Wants You To Respect Sex Workers

– In a post on Facebook, TJ Wilson revealed that he recently met up with Chris Bey.

He wrote: “It was truly inspiring to sit and talk with @dashingchrisbey today. I took a lot away from his story and recovery. Chris’s drive to walk again and overcome paralysis moved me in my own life- in ways I can’t explain. Doctors said “you can’t.” He said “I can.” And he did. I know this is just the beginning of even more steps in his journey back. I’ll be waiting for you in The Dungeon my friend.”

– After last night’s match between Athena and Mercedes Mone on AEW Dynamite, WWE’s Naomi gave them a shoutout on Twitter.

– MJF wants you to respect sex workers.

He wrote on Twitter: “Respect sex workers. Enjoy your night out, gentleman! #Wehurtpeople”

He offered the Hurt Syndicate a group of ladies to party with in exchange for him joining the faction.