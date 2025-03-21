TJ Wilson Recalls Chris Jericho Asking For Help On a Match Before He Was a Producer

TJ Wilson says Chris Jericho asked him to help out on a match back before he was a producer. Wilson spoke with Developmentally Speaking and recalled how Jericho asked him back in 2009 to help with a match where he and Paul Wight were teaming against Cryme Tyme, joking that Jericho “invented” him as a producer.

“I know he has the moniker of taking credit for inventing everything, Chris Jericho,” Wilson began (per Fightful). “However, in July 2009, I’d been on the main roster for five months, I knew Chris a little bit. I’d been to his house prior when I was in FCW and stuff. I’m five months onto the main roster. He’s asking me to produce a match of his, so he invented TJ the producer [laughs].”

He continued, “I didn’t produce it, but it was Jericho and [The Big Show] against Cryme Tyme. He said, ‘Man, you’ve really figured Cryme Tyme out. Can you please help us?’ I was like, how many years of experience did Chris Jericho and Big Show have in 2009? How much TV/pay-per-view did they have, where pay-per-view experience, Tyson Kidd in August 2009? Zero. It just was very funny.”

Wilson has been a producer in WWE since his in-ring career ended due to injury in 2015.