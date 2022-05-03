wrestling / News
TJ Wilson Discusses Recent Production Changes To WWE NXT
During an interview with the Dropkick Podcast, TJ Wilson discussed the recent changes to the NXT product. He mentioned the prior to the NXT 2.0 rebrand the product was “super-indie” with WWE production (per Fightful).
“I guess where people don’t like the change is that now NXT feels like it’s gone back to being developmental. It’s still its own brand but it has more of a developmental feel [as compared] to a couple of years ago where it was a super-indie with WWE production. It was awesome.”
