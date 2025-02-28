TJ Wilson Is Excited To Produce Trish Stratus’ Tag Match At Elimination Chamber

TJ Wilson has confirmed that he will produce the Trish Stratus’ tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber, and he’s looking forward to it. The WWE producer recently appeared on Counted Out with Mike & Tyler and during the coversation he confirmed that he will be the producer for Stratus Stratus & Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae.

“It’s awesome,” Wilson said (per Fightful). “Trish brings a lot to the table. What I love about Trish is that she’s fearless and she’s aggressive in the ring. She just wants to show that she belongs in every era. She fits in.”

Wilson continued, “That last singles match she had was the best match of her career, I thought. That cage match was with Becky, I thought it was the best match of her career. That’s part of her aggressiveness and absolutely fearlessness. The fact that it’s going to be in Toronto is really special and cool.”

The show takes place in Toronto on Saturday and airs live on Peacock in the US, and Netflix internationally.