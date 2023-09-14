TJ Wilson On Training Bray Wyatt For His WWE Return, Shares Memories of Wyatt

TJ Wilson worked with Bray Wyatt ahead of the latter’s 2022 return to WWE, and he recently shared memories of the late star. Wilson appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his memories of Wyatt: “He was a phenomenal person. Someone said even if Bray was mad, which was very rarely, he would still have the locker room laughing. When he got salty, he was maybe extra funny. I have a little bit of that too. Bray was special. His creativity, it wasn’t just his creativity for himself. He would help everybody all the time. I remember, I did my NXT run, and when I got back on the main roster, I was doing a promo talking about Cats and Facts on Main Event, and Bray pulled Nattie [Natalya] aside, and then pulled me aside, ‘Hey man, you got something here. I want to help you with your cadence.’ I’m not some promo master. I got better working with Dusty, but I’m not a master. If a guy like Bray Wyatt is going to help me, I will take that help. I think his superpower is he had a great relationship with everybody. If you were talking to him, he made you feel like you were the most important person in the world for those moments. He’s very special with that. He had a key to my ring, he had been going to my ring a whole bunch the last year. A lot of people don’t know this, two things, first off, he’s the best smelling wrestler maybe in history. From what he looks like on TV, you might think otherwise. A lot of people don’t know this, but Bray was afraid of heights. What’s ironic about that now is, he got over that quick because he’s flying as high as anybody right now. There is not a better person than Bray. I love Bray.”

On training Wyatt ahead of his 2022 return: “I was looking through my texts earlier, and he texted me, he was very private, and he texted me and said, ‘I’m ready to get back in the ring a little.’ This is last August, so we’re going back and forth. ‘When are you training?’ ‘I’m training at this time, but I’ll meet you anytime you want.’ At first he said, ‘let’s do it privately,’ and then it was, ‘Actually, I’ll show up at your practice.’ He did and was so helpful with every person there. He kept pulling guys aside, giving them little bits of advice. He pulled me aside and said, ‘I love what you’re doing here. Our minds combined, we’re going to do some special things. This is a chance to do some very special stuff.’ At that point, I don’t know if he was kayfabing me or not, but he was telling me that he hadn’t re-signed yet, and he wasn’t sure what was in the works. Then he did re-sign. I had a little talk with him a few weeks after he re-signed and was like, ‘I’m so excited for this run.’ He said, ‘Yes, this is going to be the run.’ I wholeheartedly believe, if he had been good physically, it would have been. He was about to really blow people’s minds.”.