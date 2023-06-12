TJ Wilson Praises Claudio Castagnoli, Says He’s One Of The Most Genuine People

In an interview with McGuire on Wrestling (via Fightful), TJ Wilson praised Claudio Castagnoli and spoke about how happy he was for his current success in wrestling. The two used to be tag team partners and are former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

He said: “I’m always so proud of Claudio. He’s the best, man. This is a funny story to me. So, June 1 is the day I got hurt. So the other Thursday was June 1, and I was flying. I booked my travel wrong. I was flying to Hartford, and I needed to go to Pennsylvania. So when I landed, I had a three-and-a-half-hour drive that I did to myself. Anyway, earlier in the day, I got a text from Claudio, and he just said, ‘Hey, man, I hope you’re well,’ but it was kind of short. I didn’t text him right away. Then when I was on the plane, I realized, ‘Oh, it’s June 1 today.’ He knew before me. He figured it out. He is great at that. That day when I got hurt, I mean, that following day, and then when I have the surgery a few weeks later, he’s there for all this stuff. He is one of the most genuine human beings you’ll ever meet. He’s a great, great person, and I wish nothing but the most success for him. I’m just so happy for him, and I know he’s happy for me, and I’m just so happy for him.“