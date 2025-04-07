TJ Wilson Recalls Texting Jey Uso After His Royal Rumble Win

TJ Wilson was happy to see Jey Uso win the Royal Rumble this year, and he says he texted Uso after the victory to congratulate him. Uso won the men’s Royal Rumble in January and Wilson told Developmentally Speaking that he was very happy and proud for the Bloodline member.

“So I texted him that night,” Wilson said (per Wrestling Inc). “I said, ‘Hey man, good luck. Just so you know, you will never be looked at the same ever again.’ Thankfully, it’s one of those — I’ve been wrong many times — but this was one of those times where I was extremely right, and I’m very happy for it, and very proud of Jey Uso.”

He continued, “That’s just an example of having a little vision — being like, ‘You know, I’ve wrestled him so many times, I know how good those two are.’ Jimmy happened to be hurt at the time, so then Jey — not that, like, ‘Oh, he got the spot because he’s hurt,’ but those were just the circumstances. I just knew, once The Usos really got a shot, they’re never looking back, and it just happened to be Jey. But then, I mean, Jimmy followed suit too. There’s no looking back for those guys.”

Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.