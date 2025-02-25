TJ Wilson Shares When He Found Out The Rock Would Be On WWE SmackDown

The Rock made his first WWE appearance since Bad Blood 2024 on Friday’s SmackDown. His return was announced on social media Thursday night.

SmackDown producer TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) was on Counted Out with Mike & Tyler (per Fightful), where he was asked when he learned of The Rock’s appearance.

“I found out kind of when everyone else did, when it was announced on Twitter. Everything The Rock touches, especially when it comes to wrestling, it becomes exciting and very unpredictable. You don’t know what he’s going to say, let alone what he’s going to do on TV,” said Wilson.