TJ Wilson Recalls Wrestling Bryan Danielson In NJPW & WWE

TJ Wilson faced Bryan Danielson several times in NJPW and again in WWE, and Wilson recently looked back on those bouts. Wilson and Danielson were paired up for a 2003 tour in NJPW, and he talked about those matches and more on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On working with Danielson in the ring: “My whole second tour of New Japan was Bryan and I in tags. We would do tags, six-man, and eight-man tags. Liger, same thing, he would come to back, ‘Perfect, every night so good.’ I was like, ‘teaming with Bryan is about as easy as it gets. This is easy.’ He makes my job so easy and it was fun.”

On his Saturday Morning Slam match with Danielson: “What I always laugh so hard about that match is, it has to be the funniest or worst use of Kane’s entrance and pyro of all-time. We used it out of like the airplane, and it goes into an airplane spin. That distracted me and Bryan hit me with an airplane spin. He’s dizzy too, so he misses a dropkick in the corner where I’m nowhere near there. I remember Bryan laughing so hard. That was in Buffalo, and this fan has a giant sign saying ‘Tyson Kidd is a workhorse.’ We get to the back and Bryan was laughing so hard and was like, ‘Not tonight. Not tonight you’re not’ because we were in this comedy match. He’s laughing and is all, ‘You really let that guy down tonight.'”