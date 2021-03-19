wrestling / News
TJP & Aria Blake Do Gender Reveal Of Baby
March 18, 2021 | Posted by
TJP and Aria Blake have a baby boy on the way, as the former X-Division Champion revealed on Thursday. The couple posted a photo of Blake’s ultrasound on Thursday, announcing that their baby-to-be is a boy.
TJP wrote:
“It’s a boy! Time to stock up on some tiny infant size Jordan’s… The bow tie isn’t real though..”
Blake added on her own post, “Baby Tato’s a boy”
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the expecting couple.
