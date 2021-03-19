TJP & Aria Blake Do Gender Reveal Of Baby

TJP and Aria Blake have a baby boy on the way, as the former X-Division Champion revealed on Thursday. The couple posted a photo of Blake’s ultrasound on Thursday, announcing that their baby-to-be is a boy.

TJP wrote:

“It’s a boy! Time to stock up on some tiny infant size Jordan’s… The bow tie isn’t real though..”

Blake added on her own post, “Baby Tato’s a boy”

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the expecting couple.

💙 It’s a boy! Time to stock up on some tiny infant size Jordan’s… The bow tie isn’t real though… pic.twitter.com/c0wUW5Vlv2 — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) March 19, 2021