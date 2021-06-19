TJP & Gringo Loco Set for MLW Battle Riot III

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced two new participants for Battle Riot III in TJP and Gringo Loco. You can see the full announcement below:

TJP & Gringo Loco added to Battle Riot III

40 wrestlers will riot July 10 in Philadelphia

2 new participants have been added to the Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com.

TJP’s enters the Battle Riot in the prime of his career. With a defiant desire to seize a shot at the championship, TJP is talking a big game about winning the Riot to all around him. But what happens if TJP and Bu Ku Dao cross paths?

Gringo Loco is well-versed in chaotic clashes south of the border. The accomplished American luchador looks to use his unpredictable style to overwhelm 39 other participants as he seeks to secure a fast pass to the championship by winning the Battle Riot.

Will either be the last man standing at the end of the Battle Riot?

Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Richard Holliday

TJP

Lee Moriarty

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!