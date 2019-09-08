TJP Loves Impact’s Partnership With Twitch, Talks New Theme Song

– TJP spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his latest run in Impact Wrestling and more. Highlights are below:

On his new Impact theme song: “I actually picked it. Originally they gave me a hip hop song but [Impact] swung and miss on that one … I wanted to find something a little more rock-n-roll as I felt that was something missing from my WWE stuff and at other places. I found a beat and added some lyrics to it and, I don’t know, I just like it. It sounds very me.”

On Impact’s partnership with Twitch: “I wish I knew the ins and outs of expanding on Twitch because I stream on Twitch and I wish that I was better at it. I found it interesting coming back that one of their distribution platforms was having their content on there. I found that it is a strong outlook for their audience which is pretty cool.”

On the ideas he has for Impact on Twitch: “I would love to host a recap show that is set to the backdrop of me trying to speed through MegaMan while I basically play the role of Bobby Heenan in the control room running through matches for the week. I would love that. I have pitched that sort of thing so many times in so many places. But I haven’t pitched it since I’ve been back with Impact so maybe it’s worth dusting off that pitch.”

On his fellow Filipino on the roster, Fallah Bahh: “I’ve had a chance to spend some time around him and we hit it off immediately. That comes off very stereotypical [laughs] but we did … We get along really well and I’m looking forward to help him find his Beast Mode back, and on my side, I’m looking forward to letting out more of who I am and my personality in ways that I didn’t have an outlook before as a cruiserweight/X-Division guy. I think we’re able to complement each other in a lot of ways and put some stuff together that unlocks pieces of us that people otherwise didn’t get to see.”