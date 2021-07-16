TJP Off Of Impact Slammiversary, Knockouts Tag Team Title Match Set For Pre-show

TJP won’t be competing at Slammiversary after all, as revealed by Impact Wrestling on Friday. The company announced that the wrestler, who was set to team with Fallah Bahh in the Fatal Four-Way match for the Impact World Tag Team Championships, is unable to compete on Saturday’s show. The match will still be a four-way, though no details were revealed about who might replace him.

In addition, the company announced that the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship match with Fire N’ Flava defending against Havok and Rosemary will be part of the Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. 411 will have live coverage of Slammiversary, as always.